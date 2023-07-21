Usher attends annual UNL Disruptive Summit to help young people

Grammy Award winner Usher was on hand Thursday at the annual Usher's New Look Disruptivator Summit at Georgia State.

More than 300 students received training, mentorship and more to help them prepare for future leadership roles.

Activities at the summit included several performances, a youth voices panel, and a career fair.

Usher's New Look was founded in 1999 and it supports the vision that all youth should be afforded the chance to unlock their full potential.