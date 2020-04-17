US soldier virtually unites children to sing 'Sound of Music' classic over video call

article

A US sergeant recruited army kids from across the country to help sing a song over video chat, in a bid to ease coronavirus-related anxiety they may be currently experiencing.

Video released by DVIDS shows Sgt 1st Class Michaela Shelton, a member of the United States Army Field Band, leading a group of 18 children in singing Do-Re-Mi from The Sound of Music.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

The kids ranged in age from four to 12, and are part of Shelton’s children’s chorus, she said. She put the music together and sent it to her students, who then gave it their all on the video chat.

According to Shelton, she wanted to make the video and bring the children together because of the stress, uncertainty, and confusion they are going through right now.

READ MORE GOOD NEWS STORIES

Advertisement

“Music not only connects people, but it has an incredible healing power, which is what we all need right now, especially children. And, personally, I really miss my little singers. Every time I get to work with them, they end up making my day brighter,” she said.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia