US Park Police officer killed by another officer in accidental shooting, Fairfax County police say

A U.S. Park Police officer was killed in what police say was an accidental shooting Sunday.

According to Fairfax County police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Old Meadow Road in McLean, Virginia at 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 5 when a caller reported that a person had been shot.

When they arrived, police found 22-year-old Jesse Brown Hernandez dead from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Investigators learned that four people were in an apartment drinking when Hernandez was shot. They say 25-year-old Alexander Roy was trying a "dry fire" of the gun, thinking that it was unloaded, when he aimed at Hernandez and shot him.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the shooting.

Both Roy and Hernandez are U.S. Park Police officers, who were off-duty at the time.

Roy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The U.S. Park Police released a statement Sunday saying:

"We are aware of the incident involving off-duty United States Park Police (USPP) employees at a private residence in Fairfax County. The incident is under investigation by the Fairfax County Police Department and all questions related to this investigation will need to be referred to them. Our focus right now is on supporting the family, friends and coworkers of our employees involved in this tragic incident. USPP has nothing further to share at this time."