US Open 2023: Coco Gauff, 19, wins her first Grand Slam title

Coco Gauff set aside a so-so start and surged to her first Grand Slam title at age 19, coming back to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to the delight of a raucous crowd that was loud from start to finish.

Gauff, who is from Florida, is the first American teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. If last year’s U.S. Open was all about saying goodbye to Williams as she competed for the final time, this year’s two weeks in New York turned into a "Welcome to the big time!" for Gauff.

This is the sort of triumph that had — fairly or not — been expected of Gauff ever since she burst onto the scene at 15 by becoming the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history and making it to the fourth round in her Grand Slam debut in 2019.

Who won the US Open men's semifinals Friday?

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a backhand against Ben Shelton of the United States during the semi-finals of the men's singles at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Frey/TP Expand

Novak Djokovic reached the U.S. Open final for a record-tying 10th time after a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over unseeded American Ben Shelton at a tournament the 23-time Grand Slam champion missed last year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The 36-year-old from Serbia will try for a fourth title in Flushing Meadows but it will be against No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev and not defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. Medvedev eliminated the No. 1 seed 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Medvedev beat Djokovic for the U.S. Open title in 2021, preventing him from what would been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.

What else happened Friday?

The U.S. Open added more members of the police, including undercover officers, a day after four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands caused a 50-minute delay during Gauff’s women’s semifinal victory. On the court, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury won their third straight U.S. Open men's doubles title, rallying to beat Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. The No. 3 seeds have won 18 straight matches in Flushing Meadows and became the first men’s team to win three straight U.S. Opens since Americans Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin from 1912-14. In women's doubles, No. 12 Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva advanced to play No. 16 Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in Sunday's final.

