US flag memorial displays 7000 dog tags in honor of fallen service members

Volunteers with the group Veterans and Athletes United are honoring fallen service members who died in the global war on terror in a unique way by using their military dog tags to keep their memory alive.

The group has crafted a large American flag memorial -- 28-feet-wide by 6-feet-tall – that takes the shape of the U.S. flag when it's draped on the casket of a fallen service member.

Dog tags are added to the red, white and blue flag display in chronological order from the date killed in action. Organizers say the memorial was started in 2001 and names of the fallen are still added to this day.

The memorial is taken to special locations across the nation. It will be at the National Mall near the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial steps through Memorial Day.