Urgent search underway for missing 27-year-old Douglasville man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Bryan Leyva-Gonzalez  (Douglasville Police Department)

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police in Douglasville  are searching for a missing 27-year-old man.

Bryan Leyva-Gonzalez was last seen on Saturday, according to the Douglasville Police Department.

He is described by the police as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

The circumstances surrounding his disappearance have not been released.

Anyone who sees him should contact Lt. Todd Garner at 678-293-1713 or garnert@douglasvillega.gov.