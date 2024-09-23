University of Georgia's 1st Black football player to be honored in Athens

article

An Athens organization will honor the University of Georgia's first Black football player with a special ceremony this week.

The Athens branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) plans to honor James "Jim" Hurley with the Uncommon Valor Award for his historical impact on UGA football and resilience.

In 1967, James "Jim" Hurley walked onto UGA's freshman football team.

The Atlanta native and Harper High School graduate started as a defensive end, making school history by being on the university's fall football roster.

At the time, the university only recruited and offered athletic scholarships to white players.

While at the university, Hurley received the Bill Monday Award for having the highest academic average on the freshman team.

James Hurley receives the Bill Munday Award (ASALH)

Hurley spent two seasons at UGA before accepting a scholarship offer to Vanderbilt University, where he lettered in football.

The trailblazer lives in Nashville and told the ASALH that, despite the racial tensions in the South at the time, his coaches supported him and several students did everything they could to make him feel welcome.

The award presentation will be on Sept. 29 at First AME Church on North Hull Street in Athens.'