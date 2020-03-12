Universal Orlando Resort to suspending operations beginning Monday through end of month

Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday announced it would be suspending operations at its parks at the close of business on Sunday, March 15. Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.

In a statement, the park said it was taking these measures "out of an abundance of caution and to assist with our nation’s preventive efforts," in battling the COVID-19 virus.

Universal Orlando Resort said the closure would be temporary but indicated it would likely extend through the end of March. Park officials said they would continue to evaluate the situation.



"We have created flexible programs for those guests who have booked travel packages or tickets with us. Guests can call this number for more information: 877-801-9720," the company said in a statement.

A core group of employees will continue to work on site. Hourly team members will be paid for any work scheduled through the end of March, Universal said.

The announcement came minutes after Walt Disney World Resort said it would be taking similar measures.

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month," the company said in a statement. Disney Cruise Line will also suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month.

The Walt Disney Company said it will pay its cast members during that closure period.

