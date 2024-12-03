North Georgia school districts delaying classes over winter weather

article

Two north Georgia school districts are delaying classes on Tuesday morning due to potentially hazardous road conditions.

Union County Schools announced on Facebook that it will operate on a two-hour delay due to snowfall.

School officials say they have noticed "slick icy spots" on the north side of the county and are monitoring road conditions.

The county says absences will be excused if there are safety issues getting to school that cause students to stay home.

Fannin County Schools will also operate on a two-hour delay due to the weather.

Officials say the delay includes bus routes as well as the time that parents can drop their students off at school on Tuesday morning.

The school district is asking directors, principals, and 12-month personnel to report at around 8 a.m. if possible.