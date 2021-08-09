Union City police issue Mattie's Call for 74-year-old man

article

Police in Union City said a 74-year-old man with health concerns is missing.

Police said Boswell Williams was last seen Sunday afternoon on Flat Shoals Road.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

He is 5-foot-7 and 162 pounds, police say. He has short gray and black hair.

Police say he is likely on foot.

Williams is diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

Anyone with information is asked to call Union City police at 770-964-1333.

