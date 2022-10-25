Officers searching for persons of interest in Union City Dollar General burglary

article

Police officers are searching for multiple persons of interest in a burglary at a Union City Dollar General.

Officials say on Sept. 2, officers responded to the Dollar General Store on the 3300 block of Royal South Parkway in Union City.

Investigators shared multiple security camera shots of persons of interest that police are looking to identify.

If you have any information about the burglary or can identify any of the involved individuals, call Union City police detectives at 770-964-1333.