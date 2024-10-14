Union City new revitalization program cracks down on rundown properties

The Brief Union City's "Change Starts Here" initiative was launched with the demolition of a blighted property on Monday. Mayor Vince Williams is focusing on community rejuvenation and strict code enforcement. The mayor says "Change Starts Here" aims to boost the economy, increase safety, and lower crime rates.



Demolition crews got a round of applause and cheers Monday afternoon as they knocked down an old Union City home on Roosevelt Highway. The effort is part of the city’s new initiative to crack down on blighted properties.

"I am excited that our city is moving forward with getting rid of the blight that has held us back," said Marilyn McCain.

McCain has been a resident of Union City for more than four decades. She was on hand for the launch of her city’s new program, "Change Starts Here," which Union City Mayor Vince Williams says will combat community blight.

"This is our number one goal, is to reclaim this area and try to transform this area," the mayor said.

The mayor says the new initiative will have code enforcement on the front lines cracking down on rundown properties. Part of the program will focus on inspiring residents and businesses to have an active role in revitalization.

Mayor Williams says if that happens, everyone who lives here could benefit, but it needs to be a team effort.

"When you think about your property value or your property values, blight can bring down your neighbor's property because your neighbor is not taking care of their property," he said.

The dilapidated home that was demolished is owned by the city, and officials hope the community sees that local leaders are not just going after residents, but cleaning up their own properties, too, as they work to transform neglected areas into vibrant and thriving spaces.

"It's good to see the city take charge and lead the way, and then the residents feel a lot more confident in the journey that we're on," McCain said.

The ultimate goal of the new program is to bring more economic opportunity and reduce crime in the city. McCain says she is happy to see this type of work underway in the city she loves.

"Increase safety, invite people to come here to live, work and play," she said. "If you're in a community where you feel safe, then all of those things are affordable for you, and you can experience all of that."

The mayor will not say what the lot will be transformed into, but he says residents will be excited about it.