Union City apartment building destroyed in fire

The Brief An early morning blaze tore through a building at The Park at Netherly Apartments on Buffington Road, leaving several families with nothing. Resident Dennis Lyons described a harrowing scene, recounting how he had to drop his children from a balcony to save them as flames "busted" into his home. Union City firefighters faced significant challenges while battling the massive flames, including water pressure issues and a ruptured gas line.



An early morning fire has destroyed an apartment building in Union City, according to fire officials.

What we know:

The Union City Fire Department reported that crews responded Monday morning to The Park at Netherly Apartments on Buffington Road. When they got there, firefighters were met with massive flames. The city's fire chief said that the response was complicated by several on-scene obstacles, including low water pressure and a ruptured gas line.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ An early morning blaze tore through a building at The Park at Netherly Apartments on Buffington Road, leaving several families with nothing.

While the building was a total loss, the chief confirmed that, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

For resident Dennis Lyons, the fire was a nightmare that unfolded just as he was preparing for work. Lyons said he smelled smoke and quickly woke up his girlfriend, only to realize the fire was already at their doorstep.

"When she opened the door, flames busted in the house. I slammed the door shut," Lyons said.

With the exit blocked, Lyons had to act fast to save his family. He reported getting his kids out of bed and dropping them off the balcony to the ground below before jumping to safety himself.

The aftermath has left the family devastated. "I started from nothing. I just got my life together," Lyons said. "My kids have nothing, I have nothing. It's really sad."

Lyons noted that multiple families have been displaced by the blaze and are in desperate need of assistance.

What's next:

The Fire Marshal remains on the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.