Deputies working to identify unidentified man found in Chattahoochee River

The Brief Douglas County deputies are trying to identify a man whose body was recently found in the Chattahoochee River. Authorities say the man has distinct tattoos on his arms and multiple others on his back and torso that could lead to a break in the case. Deputies believe the man may have recently experienced homelessness and could have been "passing through the Douglas, Cobb, or Fulton County areas."



Douglas County deputies are asking for help identifying a body recently found in the Chattahoochee River.

Authorities are hoping that the man's distinct tattoos may help someone recognize him.

What we know:

Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a report of a deceased man in the river near the 300 block of Riverside Parkway in Lithia Springs sometime in mid-May.

While the body's condition has made it difficult to identify the remains, officials say he is a white man with multiple tattoos.

The tattoos include the initials "SL" on his upper left arm, a phrase in Sanskrit on his outer left arm, a full-back tattoo, and several more on his torso and upper body.

Investigators say the man is missing three of his upper front teeth.

Deputies believe the man may have recently experienced homelessness and could have been "passing through the Douglas, Cobb, or Fulton County areas."

What they're saying:

"Despite our efforts, we have not been able to determine who he is. We are asking for the public’s help to bring closure to this case and hopefully be able to notify his family," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

What you can do:

If you recognize the description or have any information that could help, call Investigator Nicole Womack at (678) 486-1307 or email nwomack@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

The Source: Information for this story came from a Facebook post by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.



