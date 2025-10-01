Underwood Ammo bringing 120 manufacturing jobs to south Georgia

The Brief The company said it will invest $41 million in the new plant, which will be located at the Savannah Portside International Park. Jobs at the site will include operations, maintenance and assembly roles. Construction on the facility is scheduled to begin in 2026.



Ammunition manufacturer Underwood Ammo announced Wednesday it will build a new manufacturing and assembly facility in south Georgia, bringing 120 jobs to Effingham County.

What we know:

The company said it will invest $41 million in the new plant, which will be located at the Savannah Portside International Park. Jobs at the site will include operations, maintenance and assembly roles.

Construction on the facility is scheduled to begin in 2026, with hiring expected to start in 2027.

What they're saying:

"Today marks an important milestone in the history of Underwood Ammo," said Kevin Underwood, CEO, president and founder of Underwood Ammo. "Our focus has always been on growth to better serve our customers, and this investment in Effingham County positions us for long-term success. We are thankful to the State of Georgia and local leaders for their partnership and for welcoming us into the community."

Effingham County Industrial Development Authority Chairman Matt Saxon said the project will strengthen the local economy and diversify job opportunities for residents.

"Underwood’s decision to locate here not only adds to the strength of our industrial community but also creates diversity in the types of jobs available to our residents," Saxon said. "This project came together with the support of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Electric Cities of Georgia, and we’re excited to see the positive impact Underwood will have on both our local economy and our workforce."

Big picture view:

Underwood Ammo, based in the United States, manufactures handgun and rifle ammunition for hunting and self-defense.