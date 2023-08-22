New 'Ultra Surf' ride to splash into Six Flags Over Georgia in 2024
AUSTELL, Ga. - Calling all thrill-seekers, Six Flags Over Georgia is expected to make a big splash with a new roller coaster next year.
It's called an Ultra Surf Coaster, and the theme park says it will be a first-of-its-kind coaster that will give riders a true surf-and-turf experience.
While the coaster may look simple, Six Flags says the 590-feet thrill will ride will be deceiving. Riders will reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour and they go back and forth to the 144-foot peek.
Passengers will strap into a free-spinning seat on top of a massive board that travels the wavy track before diving into a splash pad.
The theme park says the system ensures that no two rides will be the same. Riders will also speed through a water vortex.
The Ultra Surf Coaster is expected to make its big debut in the summer of 2024.
Six Flags plans to allow its visitors a say in what to name the new attraction.