Ukraine-Russia war: CCTV shows missile strike on government building in Kharkiv

By Peter Aitken
Published 
Updated 9:59AM
News
FOX News

CCTV shows missile strike on government building in Kharkiv

Video appearing to show a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian government building has been released by Ukrainian officials. A child is believed to be among those injured by the explosion.

Ukrainian CCTV appears to show a Russian missile strike a government building while cars drove past the building on the sixth day of Moscow’s invasion

"Fox & Friends" aired footage which originally appeared in a Sky News blog post on Ukraine. In the video, cars drive past the Kharkiv Region state administration building on the Freedom Square in eastern Ukraine. 

PUTIN'S 40 MILES OF KILLING MACHINES TAUNT UKRAINE'S CAPITAL: LIVE UPDATES

When paused, a missile remains clearly visible just before a devastating explosion consumes the building. Sky News verified the video. 

A child is among those reported injured in the explosion, but the total number of casualties and injured remains unknown. Ukraine has claimed that Russia launched GRAD and cruise missiles on Kharkiv. 

PUTIN'S NUCLEAR THREATS IN UKRAINE WAR - HERE'S HOW US, ALLIES MUST RESPOND

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and Ukraine remains in control of the country as of the sixth day. 

Putin has called the invasion a "special operation" in Ukraine, and Russian officials continue to stress that it will not attack civilian infrastructure despite videos showing missile damage on residential buildings in various cities across the country. 

A missile struck an apartment building in Kyiv on the third day of the invasion, leaving a massive hole and setting the building on fire. 