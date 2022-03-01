Ukraine-Russia war: CCTV shows missile strike on government building in Kharkiv

Ukrainian CCTV appears to show a Russian missile strike a government building while cars drove past the building on the sixth day of Moscow’s invasion .

"Fox & Friends" aired footage which originally appeared in a Sky News blog post on Ukraine. In the video, cars drive past the Kharkiv Region state administration building on the Freedom Square in eastern Ukraine.

When paused, a missile remains clearly visible just before a devastating explosion consumes the building. Sky News verified the video.

A child is among those reported injured in the explosion, but the total number of casualties and injured remains unknown. Ukraine has claimed that Russia launched GRAD and cruise missiles on Kharkiv.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and Ukraine remains in control of the country as of the sixth day.

Putin has called the invasion a "special operation" in Ukraine, and Russian officials continue to stress that it will not attack civilian infrastructure despite videos showing missile damage on residential buildings in various cities across the country.

