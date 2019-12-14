UGA football player arrested, charged with misdemeanors

article

University of Georgia Bulldogs football player, James Cook was arrested early Saturday morning, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

Cook was driving and was pulled over at 12:44 a.m. on Clayton Street in Athens.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 31: James Cook #4 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Authorities said Cook did not have a driver’s license and had an open container of alcohol in the car. Cook was arrested and charged with driving without a valid license and possession of an open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area.

Cook is listed as a running back on the University of Georgia athletics official website. He has 176 rushing yards for the 2019 season.

Head Coach Kirby Smart or UGA Athletics spokespersons could not be immediately reached for comment.