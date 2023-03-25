MARTA service resumes at West End station after 'medical emergency'
ATLANTA - Due to a ‘medical emergency’ on the northbound MARTA trackway the West End station, service was temporarily suspended Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson for MARTA told FOX 5 the person involved in the emergency received medical attention.
Rail power was de-energized as officials made alternative plans for commuters.
At around 5:30 p.m., the situation was officially cleared and service both into and out of the station resumed.