Uber introduces new safety feature

Uber is introducing a new safety feature.

POLAND - 2020/02/06: In this photo illustration an Uber logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a street in the background. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The rideshare app's "on-trip" reporting tool now lets you report uncomfortable rides in real-time.

Riders can discreetly report any non-emergency safety issues during their trip.

The feature is located in the app's safety tool-kit tab under "Report Safety Issue."

Some of the reportable issues include reckless driving or inappropriate questions.