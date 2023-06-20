Uber for teens officially launches in metro Atlanta

article

Teens in metro Atlanta can get around the area easier thanks to a new program from ride-sharing service Uber.

Starting this week, Uber launched a new feature designed to help families on the go by allowing teens age 13 to 17 to get a ride alone.

The service starts on the adult's app when a parent or guardian creates a family profile. The teen can then create their own account of complete a mandatory safety onboarding process.

The company says new safety features for the teen accounts are already built in and can't be turned off. Those include live trip tracking with real-time location updates, PIN verification and RideCheck, which will monitor a ride if it goes off course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early.

Teens can also manually opt in to audio recording, which will allow users to record what goes on and saves and encrypts the files on their devices.

"Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens, or drivers," said Mariana Esteves, Uber product manager. "We’re thrilled to offer this innovative feature to families in more cities across the US, with key safety features built into the heart of the experience. Whether their teen is getting a ride to an internship or heading home after soccer practice, parents will receive real-time notifications and can follow along with live trip tracking every step of the way. We’re committed to helping keep teens safe and getting families moving."

Uber says teens will always be matched with highly-rated and experienced drivers.

The program was developed in consultation with experts including nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide and began testing in late 2022 in Canada..

You can learn more about the program on Uber's teen accounts page.