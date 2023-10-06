UAW Strike map: Here's where autoworkers have walked out
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The UAW strike is in its third week with no end in sight and, on Friday, union President Shawn Fain is expected to announce more striking locations. But which of the Big Three will be targeted remains to be seen.
Fain called a 2 p.m. update which will be streamed live on social media and in the player at the top of this page.
The UAW called the update but said little else about the nature of the update. Around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Fain indicated that more locations could one strike while perhaps one could be spared. Fain posted a meme on X that featured an edited photo from The Bachelor that replaced faces with the names of General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis with the caption "'Tune into @UAW's Facebook page at 2pm on Friday, October 6th to see who gets the rose!"
UAW members have made it clear through picketing: They're not giving in. Their requests for higher pay and the end of tiers have rung out through the U.S. over the past three weeks as union President Shawn Fain's multi-pronged approach to slowly call on local union chapters to strike against Ford, GM, and Stellantis is starting to affect the big three.
So far, there are 43 facilities on strike across the country. These strikes been slowly rolled out starting on Sept. 15 as part of the UAW's ‘stand-up strike’ strategy. Rather than strike all 150,000 members at once, Fain and the UAW have slowly called on members to strike.
It started with three factories in Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio on the day the strike expired, at midnight on Sept. 15. Each company had a plant affected in the first strike.
A week later, the strike expanded to 38 facilities – all of which were either GM or Stellantis as Fain cited significant progress with Ford. However, a week after that, he announced strikes against Ford's Chicago Assembly plant and GM's Lansing Delta Assembly.
We're keeping track of every plant that's on strike with the map below. Click into each bubble to see which plants are on strike. News app users, if you can't see the map below, tap here.
Plants on strike
Michigan UAW plants striking
Pontiac Redistribution in Pontiac
Willow Run Redistribution in Belleville
Ypsilanti Processing Center in Ypsilanti
Davidson Rd. Processing Center in Burton
Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek
Lansing Redistribution in Lansing
Stellantis Marysville
Centerline Packaging in Center Line
Centerline Warehouse in Center Line
Sherwood in Warren
Warren Parts in Warren
Wayne Local 900
QEC in Auburn Hills
Stellantis Romulus
GM Lansing Delta Assembly
California
Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution
Stellantis Los Angeles in Ontario
Colorado
Denver Parts Distribution
Stellantis Denver in Commerce City
Florida
Stellantis Orlando
Georgia
Stellantis Atlanta in morrow
Illinois
Chicago Parts Distribution
Stellantis Chicago in Naperville
Ford Chicago Assembly Plant
Massachusets
Stellantis Boston
Minnesota
Stellantis Minneapolis
Mississippi
Jackson Parts Dist.
Missouri
Wentzville GM plant
Nevada
Reno Parts Distribution
New York
Stellantis New York
North Carolina
Charlotte Parts Dist.
Ohio
Cincinnati Parts Dist. in Westchester
Stellantis Cleveland in Streetsboro
Local 12 in Toledo
Oregon
Stellantis Portland in Beaverton
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Parts Dist.
Tennessee
Memphis AC Delco Parts Dist.
Texas
Fort Worth Parts Dist.
Stellantis Dallas
Virginia
Stellantis Winchester
West Virginia
Martinsburg Parts Dist.
Wisconsin
Hudson parts Distribution
Stellantis Milwaukee