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The Brief U2 will perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 17, 2027, as part of a 15-date North American stadium tour. Stephen Wilson Jr. will open the Atlanta show. The tour follows the Nov. 13 release of U2’s 16th studio album, Carnaval De Luz . Artist presale registration is open through Nov. 29. Presales begin Nov. 30, and general ticket sales start Dec. 4.



U2 will bring its The Greatest Show on Earth World Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 17, 2027. The Atlanta concert is the second stop on the band’s 15-date North American stadium leg, which opens Aug. 13 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Stephen Wilson Jr. will open the Atlanta show.

What we know:

The tour marks U2’s return to North American stadiums. The band’s last stadium outing concluded in Mumbai in December 2019, at the end of The Joshua Tree Tour. The North American dates include stops in Baltimore, the New York area, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Santa Clara and Vancouver.

The tour follows the Nov. 13 release of Carnaval De Luz, U2’s 16th studio album and its first collection of new material in nine years. The 12-song album explores themes including spirituality, friendship, freedom and endurance.

What you can do:

Fans can register for the U2 Artist Presale through Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET. The artist presale starts Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. U2.com subscriber presales begin Nov. 30, with a Visa presale scheduled for Dec. 2. General ticket sales start Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.