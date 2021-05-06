U.S. congressional delegation gets look at progress at Fort Hood

U.S. Congress members are getting an update on the progress and findings of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee.

A congressional delegation comprised of U.S. Representatives from California, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Texas along with members of the House Armed Services Committee arrived are at Fort Hood to receive updates from III Corps senior leaders about Operation People First.

The delegation held a news conference earlier this afternoon. In attendance are Jackie Speier, District 14 California; Jim Banks, District 3 Indiana; Chrissy Houlahan, District 6 Pennsylvania; Sara Jacobs, District 53 California; Marc Veasey, District 33 Texas; and Sylvia Garcia, District 29 Texas.

The congressional delegation was also accompanied by the tri-chairs of the Headquarters Department of the Army People First Task Force during a two-day visit to Fort Hood.

The delegation met with Fort Hood leaders, conducted focus groups with command teams, female officers, junior enlisted soldiers, and law enforcement personnel. They also toured Fort Hood barracks, housing, and motor pools.