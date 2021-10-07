U.S. Army soldier who died during WWII posthumously awarded

A soldier in the United States Army who severed during World War II and died in the final weeks of the war, was posthumously awarded on Wednesday.

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., presented the medals to the fallen soldier’s brother, retired U.S. Army Col. Donald C. Hardy, at his home in Irvine, Kentucky, FOX News reported.

Hardy’s brother, U.S. Army Pvt. Gordon Lee Hardy, was just shy of 20 when he was killed in action on April 18, 1945, near Leipzig, Germany. The Nazis surrendered on May 7, 1945.

U.S. Army Colonel Donald C. Hardy, left, and Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. (Photo courtesy: Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky.)

"Over seven decades later, I am honored to finally deliver long-overdue recognition for Private Hardy’s extraordinary service that his family deserves," Congressman Barr said in a statement provided to Fox News. "Private Hardy was part of our greatest generation and gave the ultimate sacrifice so that all generations that came after him would have their freedoms and way of life preserved. His story is an inspiration and no matter how many decades pass, his legacy and impact will never be forgotten."

William Hardy, a nephew of Gordon Hardy and son of Donald Hardy, told Fox News there wasn’t a day that went by where his father didn’t think about his brother, even though he was rarely discussed in their home growing up.

U.S. Army Colonel Donald C. Hardy, brother of U.S. Army Pvt. Gordon Lee Hardy, and Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. (Photo courtesy: Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky.)

But his father was deeply moved when, to his surprise, Rep. Barr showed up at his house to present the medals, William said.

The following medals and decorations were awarded to U.S. Army Pvt. Gordon Lee Hardy:

A Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, a Combat Infantry Badge, a European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medical with a Bronze Service Star, an Army Good Conduct Medal, a WWII victory medal, and an Honorable Service lapel.

