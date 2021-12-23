Expand / Collapse search

U-Haul truck catches fire on I-85 southbound leaving 1 dead, officials say

Several landes of I-85 were shut down early Thursday morning following a deadly accident in DeKalb County.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple lanes are closed along I-85 southbound in DeKalb County after a deadly accident involving a U-Haul truck.

According to the DeKalb County Fire Department, one person died when the truck caught fire as it was moving on the highway.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. past North Druid Hills near Lenox Road and Cheshire Bridge Road.

Firefighters responded to the scene.  

Two lanes remained closed shortly before 7 a.m. 

No word when the accident will be cleared.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. 

