Two women struck by a car at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Police said two women, originally thought to be shot in Atlanta, were actually struck by a car.

Police said Sunday detectives with the Atlanta Police Department are treating their investigation as a hit and run after Grady Hospital doctors said both of the victims' injuries were consistent with being struck by a car.

Police initially thought at least one woman was grazed by a bullet when they responded to a shooting call 7 p.m. Saturday night on 195 Fairburn Road. Police said both women were conscious when they were taken to Grady.

Detectives initially reported a man in an older-model Mercedes entered the apartment complex and began shooting from the vehicle.

