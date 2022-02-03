Two women, cat escape fire at northwest Atlanta home

article

The Red Cross has been called to help two women after a fire broke out at their northwest Atlanta home early Thursday morning.

Officials say the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. in the kitchen area of the home on the 100 block of Scott Street NW.

Fire crews successfully put out the blaze, but damage to the home looks intense.

Two women and a cat were able to get out of the home safely with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

