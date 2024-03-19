Two-thirds of American diners feel stress when eating out, but they are still doing it

article

A recent survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of The Habit Burger delved into the intricate relationship Americans have with dining out, uncovering fascinating insights that reveal both the pleasure and pressure associated with this cherished pastime.

According to the survey, two-thirds of Americans feel a pang of guilt when they indulge in dining out. The survey, encompassing 2,000 individuals, sheds light on this paradoxical phenomenon.

For 23% of respondents, the mere act of parting with hard-earned money for a meal outside their home induces stress. It's not just about the act of spending; it's also about the amount splurged, confessed 44% of those surveyed. In a world where financial anxiety lurks around every corner, the guilt of dining out becomes an unexpected burden for many.

A whopping 77% of adults believe they should be entitled to order from the kids' menu for that reason. Yet, only a mere 21% seize this opportunity when able to do so.

Some even face rejection in their quest for smaller portions or less expensive options, with 34% recounting instances where they've been denied access to the kids' menu. Undeterred, 25% resort to ingenious hacks gleaned from social media to stretch their dining dollars further, such as utilizing apps and coupons, visiting on days with deals or visiting at certain times, and taking advantage of discounts offered to certain groups of people,

Money looms large in the dining dilemma landscape. With 67% of Americans feeling the weight of financial stress, it's no wonder that 39% have tightened their dining out budgets over the past year. Meanwhile, 78% perceive a steady climb in restaurant prices, further exacerbating the guilt-laden dining experience.

For 38%, the arrival of a paycheck serves as a green light for dining escapades, a fleeting moment of liberation from budgetary constraints. And dine out they do, with 30% reveling in restaurant delights at least three times a week, spending an average of $51.70.

From the towering golden arches of fast-food empires to the trendy confines of fast-casual eateries, Americans have spoken: these establishments reign supreme in the dining hierarchy. The ideal meal? Priced at an average of $20.30, though 53% harbor a preference for thriftier options.

The bottom line is that it doesn't appear that Americans are choosing not to eat out. According to Forbes magazine, spending for food away from home jumped 78% over the last 10 years while spending for food at home only rose 41%. Additionally, the amount people spent on having food delivered to their homes rose 47% in the past 10 years.