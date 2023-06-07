Two teens shot Tuesday night in Bibb County, police looking for shooter

Two teenagers were shot June 6 inside the Tindall Fields Community in Bibb County on June 6, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO says it responded to the 1700 block of Campbell Avenue at 8:42 p.m. after receiving distress calls and Shot Spotter indicators.

Upon arrival, they found a 16-year-old male who had been shot in the neck. He is in critical condition, but stable.

A 15-year-old male was shot in his torso and is currently in critical condition.

At this time, there is no information about a possible suspect.

This incident is currently under investigation, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.