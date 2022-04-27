Two teens injured in accidental shooting at Decatur restaurant, police say

Two 17-year-olds were injured after a gun was accidentally discharged at a restaurant Wednesday afternoon, Decatur police.

Officers responded to the restaurant located in the 100 block of West Ponce de Leon Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Investigators learned a 17-year-old male was sitting at an outside restaurant dinning table. At some point, he reached into a bag where a firearm was being stored.

The fun then discharged, police said. Both of the teens sitting at the table were struck in the leg.

The 17-year-olds were talked to a nearby hospital for treatment with injuries which were described as non-life-threatening.

An investigation continues.