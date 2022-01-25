Two teens killed in North Richland Hills home; mom’s boyfriend arrested

Two young men were killed Monday morning while they slept in their North Richland Hills home.

Police say at 5 a.m. Monday, Jesse Williams, who is dating the victim’s mother, broke into the home on Gibbons Drive and shot the 17-year-old and 19-year-old.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died at the hospital.

Authorities say Williams became a suspect early in the case and was arrested after a short car and foot chase.

Investigators say they're still trying to figure out what would have driven him to murder them.

"That's one of the things we're looking at is if the relationship between him and the mother played into this but at this time we're just not sure on what the motive is," said Officer Micah Hayman.

Investigators say Williams is a felon and is known to law enforcement. He's being held on a $2 million bond.

Advertisement

MORE: Crime and public safety coverage