Two people injured in Gwinnett County fire started by ciagrette

The Brief The fire was reported by a woman around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to officials. An elderly man was trapped inside, but was out of the home by 6:11 a.m., according to officials. The fire was started by discarded smoking materials, firefighters said.



Gwinnett County fire officials said two people were injured in a Saturday morning fire that started from a cigarette.

What we know:

The fire was reported by a woman around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to officials. She called 911 and said her father was trapped inside their house.

Firefighters arrived by 6:05 a.m. and found the woman outside. They went inside to search for the man.

Officials said they were concerned because one side of the house had bars on the windows and doors, so firefighters had to go in through the front. They found the elderly man unresponsive near a window. He was carried out of the home at 6:11 a.m. and taken to a hospital.

The woman was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but both the woman and her father were displaced.

The fire was started by discarded smoking materials and has been deemed an accident, according to firefighters.

Why you should care:

Following the fire, the Gwinnett County Fire Department said people should practice home fire safety, including having an escape plan. Firefighters also said any door or window with security bars should be equipped with quick-release devices.