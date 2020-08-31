Two men shot inside Union City gas station

Two men were hurt during a double shooting at a Union City gas station convenience store.

It happened around midnight Monday at the Texaco on Flat Shoals and Oakley Roads, just inside city limits.

Police said the shooter and victims got into some kind of argument, and then things escalated into gunfire.

Paramedics rushed the victims to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police on the scene didn't know their conditions or have an ID for the men who had been shot.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and watched store surveillance video as they tried to piece together what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger. Investigators said they have a suspect description but wouldn't share it.

None of the people involved in the shooting appear to have worked at the gas station.