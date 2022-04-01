Two men arrested on child sex trafficking charges

Two men accused of soliciting children on the internet have been arrested on multiple charges related to sexual exploitation and trafficking, Woodstock Police announced.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Abdul Kareem Ali Malih and 24-year-old John Albert Hester were taken in custody after they arrived at a location to have sex with what they believed was a female under the age of 16.

Undercover investigators from the Woodstock Police Department along with a Georgia Bureau of Investigation task force learned the underaged individuals were being targeted in an internet chat room.

Malih faces charges for sexual exploitation, obscene internet contact with a minor, and criminal attempt of child molestation.

Abdul Kareem Ali Malih, 23, of Tucker, Georgia. (Woodstock Police Department)

Authorities said Hester is charged with sex trafficking, sexual exploitation, obscene internet contact, criminal attempt of child molestation, and criminal attempt of aggravated child molestation.

Police said more arrested are expected as the investigation continues to develop.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



