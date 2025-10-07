Two injured in Redan Road shooting, police on the scene

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon on Redan Road.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 4700 block around 3:09 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they found one person with serious injuries who was rushed to a hospital.

A second victim was later located with minor injuries and also taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified.

It’s also unclear if the two victims knew each other or were caught in the same incident.

Police have not shared the victims’ names or conditions as the investigation continues.

What's next:

Investigators are canvassing the area, searching for evidence and witnesses who might shed light on what happened.