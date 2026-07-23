Two Flock Safety cameras damaged by fire near Albany

article

The Brief Dougherty County police are investigating fires involving two Flock Safety cameras on Radium Springs Road as criminal property damage. Investigators confirmed battery malfunctions or equipment failures did not cause the blazes reported on Tuesday. Authorities are urging anyone with information about either camera fire to contact police or Crime Stoppers immediately.



Georgia police launched a criminal property damage investigation Tuesday after determining two Flock Safety camera fires were intentionally set.

What we know:

Investigators determined that fires affecting two Flock Safety cameras were not caused by equipment failure or battery malfunction. Dougherty County police reclassified the cases as a criminal investigation into criminal damage to property after reviewing evidence from the scenes on Radium Springs Road.

The blazes occurred Tuesday in the 2400 block of Radium Springs Road and near the intersection of Williamsburg Drive and Radium Springs Road.

What we don't know:

Police have not named any suspects or revealed potential motives behind the damage. Authorities also have not released details on how the fires were started or the total financial cost of the damaged equipment.

What you can do:

Anyone with details regarding either camera fire is encouraged to call the Dougherty County Police Department at 229-430-6600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS (8477).