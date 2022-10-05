Two escape blaze in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m.
The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the firefighters took a house inside to extinguish the flames.
The first responders said no one was injured.
They said they're still investigating what caused the fire in the first place.