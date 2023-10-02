Walker County Teacher of the Year killed in crash in Chattooga County

article

The Walker County School System is mourning the loss of the county's teacher of the year after her tragic death in a car crash last week.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of a 2006 Jeep Wrangler was traveling south on GA 1 around 2 p.m. Sept. 29 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled onto the grass median. The Jeep Wrangler then entered the northbound lanes and struck a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Monday, officials identified both drivers as 42-year-old Lori McWhorter of Summerville and 69-year-old David Lopez of Rome.

McWhorter taught at LaFayette High School, and school officials say she was a cherished member of the community, "a revered teacher, a devoted mother, and a loving wife," whose sudden and tragic loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our community.

"Mrs. McWhorter's unwavering passion for education and her dedication to nurturing the potential in every student made her an embodiment of inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her," Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines said in a statement on Facebook. "Specializing in business and entrepreneurship classes, she created a learning environment that was both enlightening and empowering, where students felt valued and motivated to excel."

This school year, McWhorter was named the Teacher of the Year for her high school and the entire school system.

"Mrs. McWhorter's passing is not only a loss to LaFayette High School but also to the entire educational community of Walker County. Her memories, teachings, and the invaluable lessons she imparted will continue to live on in the hearts of her students, colleagues, friends, and family," Raines wrote.

The school district is planning a memorial service to honor McWhorter. Details about the service have not been released at this time.