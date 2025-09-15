Two arrested, officers injured after dramatic crash with DeKalb police patrol car at The Home Depot

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A DeKalb County police officer was injured when a fleeing suspects’ vehicle crashed into the patrol car at The Home Depot located at 2295 Lawrenceville Highway near North Druid Hills Road on Sept. 15, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Two suspects crashed into a DeKalb County police patrol car while fleeing The Home Depot on Lawrenceville Highway. The driver was apprehended immediately, and the passenger was caught after a brief manhunt. The officer inside the patrol car was injured but is expected to recover.



Two people are in custody after crashing into a DeKalb County police patrol car attempting to flee The Home Depot on Lawrenceville Highway on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers were called out at around 2 p.m. to The Home Depot located at 2295 Lawrenceville Highway near North Druid Hills Road.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, when the officer pulled into the parking lot, the suspects’ vehicle slammed into the patrol car.

The two occupants then fled from the crashed vehicle.

The driver was quickly taken into custody, while the passenger was apprehended along Flamingo Drive after a short manhunt.

Both were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

The officer, who was inside the patrol car at the time of the crash, was injured but is expected to be OK.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

The list of charges will be released soon, police said.