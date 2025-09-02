Two arrested in connection with Griffin sex trafficking case

article

Two people were arrested in connection with a Griffin sex trafficking case, according to the Griffin Police Department.

What we know:

Police said Herbert Shaw, the property manager of the Quiet Hills Apartment Complex, is facing charges as the primary suspect in the case. He is charged with sex trafficking two 15-year-old girls, as well as grooming, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Investigators said the mother of one of the victims has also been charged in connection with the case.

EDITOR'S NOTE: FOX 5 chose to not identify the woman charged because we do not identify victims of sexual assault. Due to her being the mother of the victim, we felt this would give away their identity.

The mother was complicit in the events, according to police.

What's next:

Police said they are now working to identify additional witnesses, and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Investigator S. Amos at samos@cityofgriffin.com or 770-229-6450 ext. 526.