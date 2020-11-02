Twins reunited in Georgia NICU for the first time since birth

article

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta captured a reunion hundreds of days in the making.

Identical twins Cora and Miller were born about 2 months premature and suffer from a rare form of Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome called Twin Anemia Polycythemia Sequence (TAPS) and Selective Intrauterine Growth Restriction (SIUGR).

Due to their condition, the girls have spent the time since birth separated in the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's NICU and Heart Center.

After over 200 days apart, the two sisters were able to meet, locking eyes for the first time since they were born.

"When they reunited in our Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, instinctive eye gazing gave way to hand holding... and nary a dry eye in the room," the hospital said on Facebook.

