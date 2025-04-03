Twin earthquakes shake east-central Georgia

The Brief Two minor earthquakes occurred near Grovetown, Georgia, with magnitudes of 2.0 and 1.9, respectively. The quakes were felt up to 79 miles away in Columbia, South Carolina, and recorded by the Southeast U.S. Seismic Network. It remains uncertain whether these earthquakes were isolated incidents.



Two minor earthquakes were recorded in east-central Georgia late Wednesday.

This is according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The first quake, a magnitude of 2.0, occurred at 8:19 p.m. local time and was centered about 8.8 miles northwest of Grovetown. It had a depth of 3.1 miles.

Fifteen minutes later, at 8:34 p.m., a second, slightly smaller earthquake struck the same general area. This one measured magnitude 1.9 and was centered 8.7 miles northwest of Grovetown. According to the USGS, the quake occurred at a depth of zero kilometers.

Both quakes were also located west of nearby cities including Evans, Martinez, and Augusta, and were felt up to 79 miles west-southwest of Columbia, South Carolina.

Each quake was recorded by the Southeast U.S. Seismic Network, a joint project of the USGS and the University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information (CERI).

What we don't know:

It was unclear if these were isolated quakes.