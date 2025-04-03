Expand / Collapse search

Twin earthquakes shake east-central Georgia

Published  April 3, 2025 9:53pm EDT
Georgia
The Brief

    • Two minor earthquakes occurred near Grovetown, Georgia, with magnitudes of 2.0 and 1.9, respectively.
    • The quakes were felt up to 79 miles away in Columbia, South Carolina, and recorded by the Southeast U.S. Seismic Network.
    • It remains uncertain whether these earthquakes were isolated incidents.

Two minor earthquakes were recorded in east-central Georgia late Wednesday. 

This is according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The first quake, a magnitude of 2.0, occurred at 8:19 p.m. local time and was centered about 8.8 miles northwest of Grovetown. It had a depth of 3.1 miles. 

Fifteen minutes later, at 8:34 p.m., a second, slightly smaller earthquake struck the same general area. This one measured magnitude 1.9 and was centered 8.7 miles northwest of Grovetown. According to the USGS, the quake occurred at a depth of zero kilometers. 

Both quakes were also located west of nearby cities including Evans, Martinez, and Augusta, and were felt up to 79 miles west-southwest of Columbia, South Carolina.

Each quake was recorded by the Southeast U.S. Seismic Network, a joint project of the USGS and the University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information (CERI).

What we don't know:

It was unclear if these were isolated quakes.

The Source: The U.S. Geological Survey provided the details for this article. 

