TV Host Billy Bush shares memories of Regis Philbin

Legendary TV Host Regis Philbin died of a heart attack over the weekend at age 88.

On a weekend that was so full of tributes to Regis, the tribute from Extra's Billy Bush was among the most beautiful. On Instagram, Bush wrote, "He never rehearsed his opening. He told the story once. Whatever happened that night by the next morning was an uproariously funny event. He was simply the best. I respected him and looked up to him more than anyone else in the biz. He was my number one. I will miss this great man, talent and friend."

"What Carson was to late-night, Regis was to morning television. Period," Billy Bush told FOX 11.

Billy Bush shared several great memories of Regis Philbin with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson and Dr. Drew. Bush spent a lot of time with Regis and was on his set a lot while working on Access Hollywood.

Philbin became the host of "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" in 1988. Then in 2001, "Live! with Regis and Kelly," co-starring Kelly Ripa was launched. Philbin later departed from the show in 2011. From 1999 until 2002, Philbin hosted the game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

Philbin is survived by his wife Joy Senese Philbin.

