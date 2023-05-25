Driver of disabled car killed in crash on Turner Hill Road in DeKalb County

article

Police are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a DeKalb County Road Thursday morning.

The DeKalb County Police Department has confirmed that the fatal collision happened around 5:20 a.m. on Turner Hill Road at Covington Highway.

Officials believe the victim's car was disabled and the victim was in the road when he was struck. The identity of the victim has not been released.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple police vehicles blocking both sides of the road while officers worked at the scene.

Drivers should expect major delays and try to take Lithonia Industrial Boulevard as a detour.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.