A man has been pronounced dead after being struck by a train in Tucker, Georgia Saturday night.

The DeKalb County Police Department rushed to the scene near East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Kelton Drive just before 8 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was already deceased, laying next to the tracks.

East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Kelton Drive

This investigation is ongoing.