TSA workers speak out against government shut down at Atlanta airport

At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, dozens of off-duty TSA officers HELD a massive rally just outside the front doors of the airport's North Terminal. The rally was a response to the potential threat of a government shutdown. The TSA workers are pushing back against the looming deadline for lawmakers to reach a deal and are also expressing support for new legislation that could improve their job conditions.

The demonstration, which took place curbside at the airport's North Terminal, is a collective effort by TSA officers who are using signs and their voices to call on elected officials to fund the government. The urgency stems from the impending deadline for lawmakers in Washington to approve a spending package, with the risk of a government shutdown next weekend if an agreement is not reached.

Essential personnel such as air-traffic controllers and TSA officers must show up for work even without pay during a government shutdown. In response, the TSA officers at the rally are advocating for a solution and urging lawmakers to pass the "Fund the TSA Act," which would guarantee pay for TSA employees in the event of a government shutdown.

The potential impact on the public is highlighted, particularly for those planning to travel for Thanksgiving. A government shutdown could lead to travel disruptions, as experienced during the partial government shutdown in 2018 when security checkpoint lines grew due to employee callouts amid unpaid work.

The TSA officers emphasize the need for immediate action from lawmakers, asserting that the situation could adversely affect travel plans. Organizers say today's rally marks the beginning of a series of planned rallies around the country in the coming week.



