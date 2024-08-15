Trump's request to reschedule oral arguments in Georgia denied

article

Former President Donald Trump has faced a new setback in his Georgia election interference case. The Georgia State Court of Appeals has denied a request by Mr. Trump’s lead attorney to delay key proceedings.

Trump's attorney had requested to reschedule oral arguments, initially set for Dec. 5, to accommodate international travel plans. However, the court's denial means the arguments will proceed as scheduled, avoiding a potential delay until January 2025.

Aug. 14 marked one year since a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 supporters, accusing them of interfering in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Since the indictment, four defendants have pled guilty and made deals with the state.

Georgia election probe timeline: From November 2020 to August 2023

However, the case against Trump and the remaining defendants was complicated by allegations of a romantic relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and former Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. In January, defendant Michael Roman filed a motion to disqualify Willis and her office, arguing that the relationship created a conflict of interest.

During a February hearing, Willis testified, denying that the relationship affected the prosecution of the case. Both she and Wade also denied that the relationship began before Wade was hired or that she benefited financially from it.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

In March, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled that while the relationship did not rise to the level of an actual conflict of interest, it did impact the case. He gave the DA's office a choice: have the case reassigned or have Wade step down. Wade resigned just hours later.

Despite this, defense attorneys were dissatisfied with Judge McAfee's decision and sought to challenge it. After McAfee granted them a certificate of immediate review, the Georgia Supreme Court agreed in May to hear the appeal, halting any further action on the election interference case.

RELATED: Fani Willis vs. Trump: Georgia election interference case stalled a year later

Initially, it was expected that the appellate court would hear oral arguments in October. Now, those arguments are set for Dec. 5. Fulton County DA Willis has requested the Supreme Court dismiss the appeal and reaffirm the lower court's decision, but the court has not yet responded.

RELATED: Fulton DA Fani Willis urges court to dismiss Trump’s disqualification bid in new brief

Regardless of the outcome, there is no chance that Trump will go on trial in Georgia before the November election. Even if the Supreme Court decides not to hear the challenge or oral arguments, it would likely take weeks, if not months, to empanel a jury.

If the Supreme Court does hear arguments in early December, a decision is not expected until mid-March.