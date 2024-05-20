Trump trial live updates: Cross-examination of Michael Cohen resumes

Key things to know:

Donald Trump's hush money trial begins its 19th day on Monday with cross-examination of Michael Cohen set to resume.

Cohen took the stand last week and placed Trump directly at the center of the alleged scheme to stifle negative stories to fend off damage to his 2016 White House bid.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Donald Trump's hush money trial on Monday continued with the prosecution's star witness Michael Cohen returning to the stand.

Cohen took the stand last week to lay out his version of the events that are at the heart of the case, placing Trump directly at the center of the alleged scheme to stifle negative stories to fend off damage to his White House bid.

Among other things, Cohen told jurors that Trump promised to reimburse him for the money he fronted and was constantly updated about efforts to silence women who alleged sexual encounters with him. Trump denies the women’s claims.

Defense attorneys began cross-examination of Cohen with questioning designed to portray the one-time Trump loyalist as a media-obsessed opportunist who turned on the former president after he was denied a White House job.

Prosecutors have said they will rest their case once Cohen's testimony concludes, though they could call rebuttal witnesses if Trump's lawyers call their own witnesses to the stand.

The defense isn’t obligated to call any witnesses, and it’s unclear whether the attorneys will do so. It also remains unclear whether Trump will testify.

Follow along for live updates:

9:45 a.m. ET: Michael Cohen returns to stand

Michael Cohen has returned to the courtroom for his fourth day of testimony in Donald Trump's hush money trial. He nodded at a court officer but didn't look at the former president or the defense table as he made his way to the witness stand, according to the AP.

Trump turned his head and looked in Cohen’s direction as he was taking the witness stand.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche then resumed his questioning of Cohen by asking how many reporters he’s spoken to since Thursday when he was last on the witness stand.

After a brief pause, Cohen replied: "I didn’t speak to reporters about what happened last week."

Pressed again by Blanche, Cohen clarified that he had spoken to reporters, just not about the details of last week’s testimony.

"I’ve spoken to reporters who called to say hello, to see how I’m doing, check in, but I didn’t talk about this case," he said.

9:10 a.m. ET: Closing arguments could be the Tuesday after Memorial Day

Judge Juan M. Merchan said he expects closing arguments will take place the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

Merchan on Monday cited scheduling issues in giving the May 28 date.

After the scheduling update, the discussion turned to prosecutors’ objections to a planned defense exhibit. This kind of legal wrangling isn’t uncommon before a day’s testimony.

The jury was not yet in court.

8:45 a.m. ET: Trump speaks before an early start to court

Trump began his remarks to reporters outside the courtroom by noting that Judge Juan M. Merchan had decided to start Monday’s proceedings early.

The former president then read out quotes from pundits who have criticized the case, as he often does, and hit on other familiar talking points, including critiquing the judge and the temperature of the courtroom.

Trump did not respond to questions about whether his lawyers have advised him not to testify or whether he’s afraid of doing so.

8:15 a.m. ET: What needs to be proved for a Trump conviction?

FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the NRA ILA Leadership Forum at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Meeting & Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on May 18, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Justi Expand

To convict Donald Trump of felony falsifying business records, prosecutors must convince jurors beyond a reasonable doubt that he not only falsified or caused business records to be entered falsely – but that he did so with intent to commit or conceal another crime.

Any verdict must be unanimous.

Prosecutors allege that Trump logged fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen's repayment as legal expenses to conceal multiple other crimes, including breaches of campaign finance law and a violation of a state election law alleging a conspiracy to promote or prevent an election.

Trump's hush money case

The indictment against Trump centers on payoffs allegedly made to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump’s former lawyer and "fixer," Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 and arranged for the publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid to pay McDougal $150,000.

Trump's company, the Trump Organization, then reimbursed Cohen and paid him bonuses and extra payments – all of which, prosecutors say, were falsely logged as legal expenses in company records. Over several months, Cohen said the company paid him $420,000.

Payments were also allegedly made to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged Trump had out of wedlock.

The indictment, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, made Trump the first ex-president ever to face criminal charges.

Trump has denied the accusations.

Who are the jurors?

After being forced to release a seated juror, the judge ordered the media not to report on where potential jurors have worked – even when stated in open court – and to be careful about revealing information about those who would sit in judgment of the former president. Here's what we can report.

Juror 1 and foreperson: A man who lives in New York City and has no children. Loves the outdoors and gets his news from The New York Times, Daily Mail, Fox News and MSNBC.

When asked by Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche if he was aware Trump is charged in other cases and jurisdictions, and how that affects him, the man said, "I don’t have an opinion."

Juror 2: A man who said he follows Trump’s former lawyer, Cohen, on "X," formerly known as Twitter. He also revealed he follows other right-wing accounts including Trump’s former adviser, Kellyanne Conway.

He has said he would unfollow Cohen as he may be a witness in the trial.

Juror 3: A middle-aged man who lives in Manhattan. He grew up in Oregon. He gets his news from The New York Times and Google.

Juror 4: A man who lived in New York City for 15 years. He is originally from California. He is married with three children and a wife who is a teacher. He has served on a jury before – both on a grand jury and a jury in a criminal trial.

The juror said he gets his news from "a smattering" of sources and does not use social media.

Juror 5: A young woman who is a New York native.

She gets most of her news from Google and Tiktok.

Juror 6: A young woman who lives in Manhattan and likes to dance.

Juror 7: A man who is married with two children.

He gets most of his news from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and The Washington Post. The man has said he is aware there are other lawsuits but said, "I’m not sure that I know anyone’s character."

Juror 8: No information has been released about this juror.

Juror 9: A woman who lives in Manhattan. She is not married and has no children.

She has never served on a jury before and does not watch the news. However, she said she does have email subscriptions to CNN and The New York Times. She follows social media accounts and listens to podcasts. She also enjoys watching reality TV.

Juror 10: A man who lives in Manhattan. He is not married and has no children. He does have a roommate who works in accounting. He rarely follows the news but he does listen to podcasts on behavioral psychology.

Juror 11: No information has been released about this juror.

Juror 12: No information has been released about this juror.

How long will the trial last?

The trial is expected to last anywhere from six to eight weeks. Trump is expected to attend court each day.

How can I watch the Trump trial?

The trial is not being televised. Instead, news reporters and producers will have the ability to sit inside the courtroom and deliver information to the public.

How many court cases is Trump involved in?

As of this report, Trump is currently involved in four criminal cases, which includes the hush money case.

A second case out of Fulton County, Georgia, has charged Trump, as well as 18 others, with participating in a scheme to illegally attempt to overturn the former president’s loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is also involved in a third criminal case in Washington, D.C., which charged him with allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

And his fourth case involves classified documents that Trump illegally retained at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House.

RELATED: A guide to Trump’s court cases

The Associated Press, FOX News, FOX 5 NY and Catherine Stoddard contributed to this report.