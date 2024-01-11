Expand / Collapse search
Trump on potential 2024 VP pick: 'I know who it's going to be'

By Andrew Mark Miller
Published 
2024 Election
FOX News
8a38bb56- article

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on January 05, 2024 in Mason City, Iowa. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump signaled during an Iowa Town Hall event on Fox News Wednesday night that he has already decided who he will choose to be his running mate in 2024. 

"I can't tell you that really, I mean, I know who it's going to be," Trump said when he was asked who his running mate will be in 2024.

"We'll do another show sometime," Trump said when pushed by host Martha MacCallum to "give us a hint."

"What about any of the people who you've run against?" MacCallum asked. "Would you be open to mending fences with any of them?"

OBAMA INCREASINGLY WORRIED ABOUT TRUMP BEATING BIDEN, REPORT SAYS: 'INCALCULABLE DAMAGE'

"Oh, sure. I will, I will," Trump responded. "I've already started to like Christie better."

"Christie for vice president?" MacCallum joked.

TRUMP TAKES NO CHANCES AS IOWA'S REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CAUCUSES APPROACH

"I don't see it, I don't see it," Trump said. "That would be an upset. Christie for vice president. Ladies and Gentlemen, I'd like to announce, nah."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced earlier in the day that he has suspended his presidential campaign. 

Speculation about Trump's potential running mate has run rampant in recent months with a variety of names being floated including GOP Congresswoman Nancy Mace, South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, Trump's GOP opponent and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The website OddsChecker.com currently lists Noem as the betting favorite followed GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. 

